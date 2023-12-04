Cases of the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs are showing up in more states, as dog owners continue to be alarmed by reports of the contagious, potentially deadly disease. Thankfully, there have been no reports of the illness in South Dakota, but that isn’t stopping area veterinarians from offering words of caution to KELOLAND dog owners who want to keep their pups safe.



Jett Eder is a Veterinarian with Best Care Animal Hospital. And with him was his four-legged BFF, Jaxson.



He was here to tell us what he is doing to keep Jaxson safe and what you can do to keep your fur baby safe, too.