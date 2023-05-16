One of the best things about summer is spending all that time in the warm sunshine soaking up some rays. But one of the potentially dangerous things about summer is that your eyes can also soak up the sun’s ultraviolet rays, and that could damage your eyesight long-term.





Dr. Kendra Ott is a Doctor of Optometry with Shopko Optical in Sioux Falls. She joined us with advice on how to best protect our eyes from the harsh summer sun. She also shared information on why swimming and contact lenses don’t always mix.

Are you ready to see a brighter summer day? You can schedule your appointment with Shopko Optical by heading online to shopko.com. In Sioux Falls you can reach them by phone at 605-705-6351 on the east side; and in western Sioux Falls, you can reach them at 605-338-3225. In Watertown you can get in touch with the Shopko Optical team by giving them a call at 605-882-2021, and in Aberdeen at 605-225-7677.