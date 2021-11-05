Holiday shopping can sometimes feel like you’re sinking into the Atlantic. It’s cold, there are hundreds of people and music playing in the background to lighten the mood. Thankfully, our next guests have an idea that could save you from going down in a Titanic-esque misadventure.
We’re being joined by April Vanleirsburg owner of Van Art Studios, and artist Brad Thompson.
They’re here to tell you how you can get your hands on local art pieces that will have you and your loved ones shouting, “I’ll never let go” all holiday season long.
Shop local this holiday season, shop art
