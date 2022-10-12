Have you ever thought of all the reasons why people use candles? We use them for celebrations–such as birthdays; romance– to set just the right mood, for spiritual purposes–the menorah comes to mind; to add light to our dinner table during the holidays; and for just relaxing. There are so many uses for candles that the National Candles Association reports that 70% of American homes house a candle or two.



You’ll find plenty of candlelight in Emma Jordan’s home. She’s the creative mind behind Winniefred, a candle company you’ll find at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show.

Winniefred’s Fall candle line

Turn the jar into a planter when you are done with the candle!

Behind the scenes with Emma Jordan and Ashley Thompson

You can find Emma at thew Winniefred at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. The hours are nine to five on Saturday and ten to four on Sunday. You’re sure to find plenty of gift ideas, either for yourself or friends and family. If you’d like to see more of her candle and soaps collections, simply stop by her booth or head to the website shopwinniefred.com.