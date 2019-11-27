Shop Leela and Lavender on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday for the finest holiday fashion

You’ve probably heard about some of the madness that surrounds Black Friday every year, including the fact that some of the sales will be starting on Thanksgiving. And while it’s a great time to get some great deals on gifts for family and friends, Vanessa Anderson and Hadley Egland, managers at Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls know it’s also a great chance to get some bargains for yourself.

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL:

-First 10 people get the Leela and Lavender employee discount of 30% off

-Second 20 people receive a secret gift card valued at up to $50

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY SPECIAL:

-15% off all gift cards

Can’t wait to see all that Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls has to offer? You’ll find them on Black Friday and every day at 2101 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 7 PM. On Saturdays from 10 until 6 and Sundays from 12 until 4. If you can’t make it in to the store, you can always shop the website at LeelaAndLavender.com.