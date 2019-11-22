KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Shop for a cause at this weekend’s Dress For Success Fall Closet Sale

When you walk into an interview or meeting, you want to feel confident. One of the ways to get that confidence, is through the clothes you wear. Which is something that Dress for Success provides to woman in KELOLAND. Now, you have the chance to support their cause while adding to your own wardrobe.

Stop by Dress For Success’ Fall Closet Sale thi Friday from 10 AM – 7 PM or Saturday from 9 AM – 12 PM. There is also a bag sale on Saturday from 9 AM – 4 PM. Everything is $10 or less. Dress For Success is located at 620 W 18th Street.

