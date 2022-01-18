Shen Yun Performing Arts coming to the Washington Pavilion

Like many theater companies, Shen Yun found its performances and its performers, sidelined by the Coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020. After being sidelined for 15 months, the touring company is once again bringing the beauty and depth of traditional Chinese culture to live audiences outside of China. Cheyenne Liu is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Shen Yun, she’s with the tour’s sponsor, San Francisco Falun Buddha Study Association. Cheyenne is joining us through Zoom to tell us more about the Water sleeves, “flower-pot” shoes and flat-topped umbrellas, that combine to make the colorful celebration of ancient Chinese culture known as “Shen Yun.” Though such performances are banned in communist China, there is no disputing their popularity among American audiences.

In a little more than a week, Shen Yun’s journey through the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of profound wisdom and divine beauty through classical Chinese dance and music. Tickets to the one-time performance at the Washington Pavilion are going fast, so be sure and get yours today. You can purchase tickets online at shenyun.com/Siouxfalls.