Shear up! Baby alpacas are here from Deer Creek Alpacas

You may know them as gloves, scarves and sweaters, but what you may not know about alpacas, is that they are often confused with their cousin the llama; and sheared like sheep. They have a coat that is warmer than wool and less itchy, but that’s only the beginning of why alpacas have an advantage over other wool-producing livestock. Jan Selken, with Deer Creek Alpacas, gives us a lesson in alpaca acumen and shows us the benefits of alpaca yarn.

