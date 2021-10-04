Of the more than 6-hundred-thousand people trafficked across international borders each year, approximately 50 percent are children according to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service. It’s a number that is growing every single year, and organizations around the world are working to put an end to it. One local organization is helping to accomplish the goal.
We’re being joined by Becky Rasmussen, the Executive Director with the Call To Freedom and Jenny Hefty who is the event co-chair for this year’s Call to Freedom breakfast.
They’re here to share with us a few signs that a child in your life may be vulnerable to trafficking, and let us know about Call To Freedom’s annual breakfast event.
Sex trafficking: What makes your kids vulnerable and how to protect them
Of the more than 6-hundred-thousand people trafficked across international borders each year, approximately 50 percent are children according to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service. It’s a number that is growing every single year, and organizations around the world are working to put an end to it. One local organization is helping to accomplish the goal.