Sex trafficking: What makes your kids vulnerable and how to protect them

(NEXSTAR/AP) – Facebook, as well as subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, all suffered an outage Monday that was longer than four hours (and counting) at publication time. What caused the social media meltdown?

"We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," said Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer on Twitter at 12:52 p.m. Pacific Time – three hours into the outage.