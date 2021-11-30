Sew many gift ideas at Fonder Sewing Machine Company

If you love to sew or have someone on your gift list who sews, you know the machine you use can make all the difference in how enjoyable the process is. A quality machine has features that cannot only make sewing easier, it can also ease the stress of dealing with broken threads and knotted bobbins. Just in time for your Christmas shopping, Fonder Sewing Machine Company’s newly-remodeled store is filled with top quality machines to satisfy any sewer’s wish list. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with owner, Ben Reiser, to see one of them in action.

Fonder Sewing Machine Company has been part of the Sioux Falls business scene since 1943. Over the years, they’ve seen sewing trends change. Today’s machines are amazing and their selection offers a machine to fit anyone’s needs…whether you’re an experienced sewing enthusiast or just learning your first stitches. All visitors are welcomed with a warm hello from a knowledgeable staff member who is always happy to help! You’ll find them at 2130 West 41st Street. You can also see all the brands they have to offer and a complete list of available workshops and classes online at fondersewing.com.