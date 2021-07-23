When it comes to keeping your family safe in a severe weather emergency you likely already have a plan in place. Everyone knows where to go and what to do to stay safe, but can the same be said for your pets?
Elliott McConnell is a Humane officer with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. He’s here today to fill us in on how we can add our pets to our severe weather plans to make sure our furry friends stay safe.
Severe weather preparation for your pets
