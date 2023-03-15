One very common sentiment around KELOLAND these days is that most of us are sick of winter. And while the added snow has inconvenienced many of us, the impact of weather-related blood drive cancellations could put our community at a huge risk.



Ken Versteeg is the executive director of the community blood bank.



He joined us to fill us in on how this record-breaking snowy year has affected our blood supply and what you can do to help save a life – or three.

Due to the weather, the Community Blood Bank will be holding an emergency pop-up blood drive Thursday, March 16th at Hy-Vee on East 10th St. instead of their previously scheduled blood drive in Brookings.

