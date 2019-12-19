Set the stage for selling your home quickly with the Experience Real Estate team

Home staging has become a “must do” for sellers. 77% of buyer’s agents say home staging makes it easier for prospective buyers to visualize the property as a future home. Kory Davis, with The Experience Real Estate Team, knows firsthand that staged homes sell faster and for more money than those that are un-staged. He’s here to explain what staging is and how it can help you sell or rent a home and get top dollar for doing it.

If you’d like to talk with any of the real estate professionals at The Experience Real Estate about staging your home, you can stop by their office at 6001 South Sharon Avenue in Sioux Falls, or call them 605-940-5544. Be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living and ask how they can help give you the market advantage when selling your home.