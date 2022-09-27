If you’ve spent any leisure time in Sioux Falls and you have kids, there’s probably one park in the city that stands out in your kids’ minds. We’re talking about Sertoma Park along 49th Street in Sioux Falls.



It’s probably a favorite with your kids because of all the great playground equipment the park has. Yet, Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club member, Scott Newman joined us to tell us how all that good playground equipment is about to get even better. He also told us about how something known as “Sertoma Fest” is about to make that happen.

The purpose of the Sioux Falls Sertoma Club is to meet the needs of the community through volunteer service. Their main goal is to focus on the youth with service to mankind. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club, the club meets every Tuesday at noon. You can apply online at noonsertoma.com and if you’d like more information, you can send them an email.



And don’t forget to get your tickets now for this Friday’s Sertoma Fest at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. The evenings festivities include a 3 course meal, four flight beer tasting, as well as live musical entertainment and live & silent auctions.