September 5th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

German Potato Salad
1kg russet potatoes (2.20 lbs)
4 hard boiled eggs (+1 for garnish)
185g dill pickles (5.6 oz)
50 ml pickle juice (3 Tbsp)
200 g bologna (7 oz)
5 slices of bacon
4 Tbsp Mayonnaise
salt/pepper to taste
- boil, peel potatoes and let stand until cool completely (when cooled down cut potatoes into slices or pieces)
- while potatoes cool down, dice bacon and cook and let cool
- dice 4 eggs, pickles and bologna into small cubes
- in a large bowl, toss cut potatoes, diced eggs, pickles and bologna. Add pickle juice, mayo, cooked bacon bits and salt/pepper to taste.
- Gently fold together to combine until coated completely, I always add some of the bacon grease into the potato salad.
- Garnish with the 1 hard boiled egg
Pork Schnitzel
Pork loin chops pounded to 1/4 inch thickness or Center cut pork, pounded to 1/4 inch thickness, or Think cut pork chops
1 cup flour
1 cup bread crumbs, plain
2 eggs, lightly beaten
salt/pepper to taste
3 cups canola or vegetable oil
- add eggs, flour and bread crumbs to three separate shallow dishes
- pound pork with a flat side of the mallet until the meat is 1/4 inch thick. Sprinkle both sides of pork with salt & pepper
- lightly dip into flour, then egg and finally the bread crumbs.
- When all pieces are coated fry without crowding the schnitzel. Fry both sides until golden brown (3 minutes is all that is required)
