Live Now
Dorian tracking toward Florida

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

September 3rd, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

The Museum of Visual Materials hosts a monthly craft night, and this Wednesday’s craft is all about fall. Anna Hudelson, the Education Director at the museum shows us how to make a Wood Candy Corn craft and shares how you can get signed up for this Wednesday’s class.

Deb Watley is an entrepreneur and author of the book “Summer Ruins.” She tells us about her book and explains how she connects with other writers in KELOLAND.

Stacy Wengler with Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage is one of the vendors you’ll find at the Sidewalk Arts Festival. Joining her is Jason Folkerts with the Washington Pavilion. They’re here to give us the scoop on this weekend’s free event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss