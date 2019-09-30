KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

September 30th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about the travel necessity Facebook poll we put on social media and popular apps that are used to make new friends and meet people in the community.

Stacey McMahan is the Principal and Director of Design at Koch Hazard. She’s here to show us how to work with leather and bring new life to an old leather satchel.

Terryl Cadwell is a lifelong criminal justice professional and the CEO of Staying Safe and Secure. She’s here to share some advice on making sure you stay safe and aware during your next vacation.

Rhiannon Israel with Welcome Sioux Falls knows firsthand how hard it can be to set up a new social network in new surroundings. She’s joining us today with some tips on how to tackle the task of making new connections in a new community.

Cassie Beech is an Interior Stylist and Blogger who has plenty of experience with refinishing wood. She’s here to show us how it’s done and how to avoid some of the most common mistakes people make refinishing wood.

