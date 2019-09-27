Breaking News
South Dakota business at center of Senate investigation regarding NRA and Russia
September 27th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about their experience seeing the Delorean yesterday, discuss whether or not you let your sick kid go to school and talk about other fall flavors that deserve love during the fall season besides pumpkin.

Megan Bertsch is a makeup artist with Bombshell Beauty. She brought along model Maria Iskenderova to show us how to add some fall beauty trends to our eyes.

Kellen Boice is with the Sioux Falls Design Center and Joe Schaeffer is a member of AIGA, a professional association for design. They’re here to show us how the screen printing process works, and tell us how we can help celebrate design week.

Alyssa Gehle is a registered dietitian with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how to mix up some healthy pumpkin pie cupcakes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

