September 25th On KELOLAND Living

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Stacey Peterson is spreading the word both as an activist, and as a survivor. 

Heal With Hypnosis is dedicated to helping you heal from the inside out by using hypnosis. 

NAMI Sioux Falls – which is offering a program called BASICS, designed specifically for parents and caregivers of children living with a mental illness. 

The Glory House helps individuals return to the community after being in incarcerated and are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a birthday bash.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is dedicated to making accessible theatre and hands-on learning experiences for the community of KELOLAND. With a new board of directors, SECT is looking to gain your support and your applause for seasons to come. 

