KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

September 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Brittany and Ashley chat about how an article that talks about how making friends as adults is like dating and how some relationships could benefit from a sleep divorce.

Jeremy Haugen, Allison Sinning are with EmBe in Sioux Falls. They’re here to share more on the Fall Girls Maker Day event.

Kieren Humke, Alex Newcomb Weiland and Madison Rimmer are cast members in the Sioux Empire Community Theatre’s production of Mamma Mia. They’re here to tell us how they are bringing the magic of ABBA’s music to life on stage at the Orpheum Theatre.

Jennifer Folliard is a Family and Community Health Field Specialist with SDSU Extension. She’s here to share some of the resources available and how you can make the most out of shelf-stable items to make a healthy recipe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss