September 24th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley discuss Instant Pots versus Slow Cookers and why scams are targeting the millennial generation.

CJ Wehrkamp is the owner and trainer at Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp. He’s here to tell us how sweatin’ it out this weekend can help support a local military family in KELOLAND.

Chef Ellen shares a couple of tasty and portable recipes that are sure to please the crowd at your next tailgate party.

Jessie Schmidt is the State Director of the Better Business Bureau. She’s here to warn us of some of the financial scams your students should be on the lookout for this school season.

Nathan Schock is the President at Five Four. He’s here to share ways we can use technology to help manage our time.

