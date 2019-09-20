September 20th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Ashley’s son turns two today (a big milestone for a preemie!) and Brittany shows us a hysterical grandma intent on slowing cars down on today’s Host Chat.

Lori Dykstra is with Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons and Jackie Tuohino is a member of the Women in I-T group. They’re here to help us get hands-on in the studio and tell us about this weekend’s Big Event.

Class instructors Lonnette Kelley and Joshua Cooper are here to tell us more about the courses they will be offering for the Fall-Winter Community Education catalog.

Alisha Grove is the ReStore Manager and is here to show us just one of the projects they can help you with to get your home back on track.