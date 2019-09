Decorating Dorm Rooms, Decorating For Halloween – It is all in today’s Host Chat.

Mary Redlin is the Organizer for the third annual NESD Holistic Health Fair. She’s here to share what types of holistic health vendors you can find at this Saturday’s event.

If you have a college student who could us a little help organizing their space, our next guest can help. Professional Organizer Lisa Soma is here to share some tips to help whip those dorm rooms into shape.