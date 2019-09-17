September 17th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Ashley and Brittany talk about the need for naps and a fun new twist on some classic toys in today’s Host Chat.

Ian Stark and Jarud Neises, both board members with the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association, showed us what goes into gearing up for an emergency. They also shared the important details of this weekend’s Step Up For Heroes event. Find out more on their event page here.

Marina Perets grew up in one of Habitat’s first houses and Niki Schillerstrom is Habitat Sioux Falls’ Community Relations Director. They shared how Habitat Sioux Falls is celebrating 30 years in KELOLAND. Find out more about this week’s events on their website.

Brittany was right, Tie Dye fashion is back! Ashley finally agrees in today’s Close Chat.