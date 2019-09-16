September 16th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Jocy Smith is a Development Associate with Lifescape and Jamie Richardson is the One Autumn Night event co-chair. They’re here to tell us more about One Autumn Night and walk us through some of the auction items you can bid on if you attend.

Nicole Holtberg is the owner of The Play Annex, a child-led learning preschool for children ages 3 to 7. She’s here to explain how unschooling can help empower children and allow them to discover new things.

Christina Lynn is a financial consultant with Lynn Financial. She’s here with some money saving tips that will help keep your food budget on track this season.