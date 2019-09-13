Live Now
September 13th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Brittany and Ashley talk about Friday the 13th and Brittany shares her experience emceeing Light The Night last night.

Lucky Pup Adventures Owner, Morgan Weber, shares some of the health concerns and changes that you should be on the lookout for as your dog hits those senior years.

Professional Organizer, Laura Wolf, is here in the studio to show us some clever clutter hacks that just may make your life a little easier.

This fall Mel Robbins is hosting her own talk show to help viewers understand what’s holding them back and to give them the action plans needed to get the life you deserve. Here’s a sneak peek.

Brent Sutton roped in the title of the South Dakota Rodeo Association Male Rookie of the Year in 2008. He’s also a fifth generation of the Sutton rodeo family out of Onida, South Dakota and he’ll be featured in this weekend’s Premier Rodeo at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

