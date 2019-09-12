1  of  2
Highway 11 closed south of Brandon due to flooding
Dakota State University Manitou Group - Madison, SD Mitchell Area Children's Choir Renner American Legion

September 12th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Rebecca Lundgren homeschools her children and works for the True North Homeschool Academy. She’s here to share what a day in the life of homeschool looks like for her family, and what resources are available to other homeschooling families in KELOLAND.

Physician Assistant, Alison Gerrish and Dr. Amanda, McKinney who was featured in the documentary “Eating You Alive,” are in town to speak tonight at the Avera Prairie Center about the benefits of a plant-based diet.

You have the chance to get your hands on some mums this Saturday for the 2nd annual Kiwanis Plant Sale.

