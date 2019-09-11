September 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about last night’s tornadoes and discuss where they were on September 11th when the attacks took place.

Food blogger, Clark Casarella, is in the studio to show us how to mix up a Thai-inspired dish that’s perfect for meals out on the patio.

Yum Woon Sein Recipe:

Glass noodles

Tomato, cut into wedges

Cucumber, seeds removed, peeled, and cut into wedges

Celery, cut into wedges

Roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Cilantro stems and leaves, roughly chopped

Thai basil

Thai red chilies (optional)

Dressing:

Fish sauce

Lime juice

Brown sugar

Rice vinegar

Prepare glass noodles according to package. Toss with vegetables, cilantro, peanuts, and dressing. Serve immediately.

One Voice Community Choir share information on how you can join the group which performs concerts throughout the community.

Get involved and support Alzheimer’s at The Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s this weekend.