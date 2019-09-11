Breaking News
September 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Brittany and Ashley talk about last night’s tornadoes and discuss where they were on September 11th when the attacks took place.

Food blogger, Clark Casarella, is in the studio to show us how to mix up a Thai-inspired dish that’s perfect for meals out on the patio.

Yum Woon Sein Recipe:

  • Glass noodles
  • Tomato, cut into wedges
  • Cucumber, seeds removed, peeled, and cut into wedges
  • Celery, cut into wedges
  • Roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
  • Cilantro stems and leaves, roughly chopped
  • Thai basil
  • Thai red chilies (optional)

Dressing:

  • Fish sauce
  • Lime juice
  • Brown sugar
  • Rice vinegar

Prepare glass noodles according to package. Toss with vegetables, cilantro, peanuts, and dressing. Serve immediately.

One Voice Community Choir share information on how you can join the group which performs concerts throughout the community.

Get involved and support Alzheimer’s at The Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s this weekend.

