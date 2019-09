Brittany & Ashley talk about when it’s okay to start decorating for Christmas and discuss their thoughts on a new fashion trend.

Lori Kern is the owner of Quilters Headquarters and Bob Wight is a Sewing Machine Technician. They are here to share how they can help you learn the best tricks to set your quilting, embroidery and sewing project skills above the rest.

Juniper Apothecary Owner, Brittany Sopko, joins us in the studio to show us how to add your own personal flair to bath bombs at home.