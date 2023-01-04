Have you jumped on the “new year, new me” train? If you’re looking for a way to start on a path to a healthier, more well-rounded life, you just might find the coach you need on your bookshelf. Siouxland Libraries Librarian, Beth Berg, stopped by to share some of her top picks in the self-help genre to help us reach our 2023 goals.

Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker

Other books Beth recommended:

Awe by Dacher Keltner

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? By Dr. Julie Smith

8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty

Next! The Power of Reinvention in Life and Work by Joanne Lipman

From Strength to Strength: Finding success, happiness and deep purpose in the second half of life by Arthur Brooks

Financial Feminist by Tori Dunlap