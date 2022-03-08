Statistics show that for every 100,000 people in the U.S., people in South Dakota are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than the national average. As our city grows, so do the numbers. That’s why it’s so important for women and men to know how to protect themselves. Learning self-defense skills benefits people in ways that go beyond learning how to protect ourselves, it can also boost our self esteem and cause us to have a more positive outlook on the world as well. Sydney Meza is the Founder of The Empowerment Center and a Women’s Empowerment Coach. She stopped by the studio to teach us self-defense and explain one of the most common attacks victims experience.

Sydney Meza teaching Brittany Kaye the beginning of the self-defense move