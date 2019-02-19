KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

See Hottest New Products And Trends For Homes At The Sioux Empire Home Show

This is usually the time of year when the people of KELOLAND begin to daydream about warmer weather ahead and all those projects we’d like to get completed around the house before another KELOLAND winter strikes next year. Well, let the daydreams begin! Because this weekend is the area’s longest running home and outdoor living show. The Sioux Empire Home Show gives you the opportunity to meet face-to-face with area home improvement professionals.

*SPECIAL OFFER: You’ll need cash on-hand to purchase tickets at the Sioux Falls Arena Box Office or at all Lewis Drug locations. But, if you head to the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire website, you can print out or download a $1 off coupon to your smartphone. 

Sioux Empire Home Show

SF Convention Center & Arena

February 22nd – 24th

               Fri & Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

               Sun: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

hbasiouxempire.com/events/sioux-empire-home-show

