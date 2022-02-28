There’s no perfect formula that will tell you when your children are truly ready for Kindergarten. You can use any one of the many checklists you will find on the internet, but is your child really a kind of one-size-fits-all kid?



We don’t think so, which is why we stopped by the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center to find out how they can help parents determine their child’s Kindergarten readiness, with a little help.

The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is a grant-funded program of the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative that serves all of South Dakota by connecting families, schools, and communities, so that all students can be successful.



Their offices are located in Rapid City. You can reach them by phone at 605-484-3401 or reach out to them online at sdsfec.org.