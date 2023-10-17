There’s nothing more synonymous with the cold Midwest weather than chili.



And regardless of if you dip a cinnamon roll in it or not, you can’t say it doesn’t make you feel all warm and cozy.



You know what else makes you feel warm and amazing? Giving back to a worthy cause. One of our favorite ways to give back is helping out The Banquet in Sioux Falls.





We were joined by KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt as well as Andrew Hewitt and Tamera Jerke-Liesinger. Andrew is the Director of Development and Marketing for the Banquet and Tamera is the Executive director.



They took time out of their day to join us on set to tell us how Scot’s chili could take home a prize at the 2023 Chilifest benefiting The Banquet.