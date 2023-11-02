With Thanksgiving around the corner, and it being known as the holiday that involves the most cooking…we thought it would be the perfect time to explore the fascinating world of chemistry, cooking and spices.



And who better to add a dash of science to your spice-rack than a professor of Biology with the University of South Dakota, Jake Kerby. He joined us to show us how organic chemistry can transform the everyday spices in your kitchen to elevate the taste of your meals.

Solubility is the relative ability of a solid to dissolve into a liquid. Merriam Webster