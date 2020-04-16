1  of  3
Breaking News
Staff member at Apple Tree East Children’s Center test positive for coronavirus South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

Schulte Subaru stepping up to support people in the community

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Mike Schulte of Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is the last person to “toot his own horn.” But we think he and his staff have been doing some pretty amazing things in our community to help support everyone dealing with all of the changes and challenges we have all been faced with.

Schulte Subaru’s number one priority is our community. From their team members, to customers and their family. They are continuing to take careful precautions to ensure your safety and well-being as the ongoing spread of COVID-19 continues. If you’re looking for a truly extraordinary experience when buying your next car, be sure and stop by the lot at Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls. You’ll find them at 7601 South Minnesota Avenue or online at schultesubaru.com

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss