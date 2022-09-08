Mention the word conservation and you probably think of recycling efforts, or trying to get the most miles on a gallon of gas. The dictionary definition of the word is: “prevention of wasteful use of resources.” But conservation efforts go far beyond preserving natural resources. Dr. Jeff Muntifering is a conservation biologist whose work involves safeguarding different types of animal species– in his case it’s the Black Rhino. He’s in town this week to work with the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum as part of their Conservation Conversations. He stopped by to tell us more about his multi-pronged approach to helping save the critically endangered species from poachers and how you can help those efforts.