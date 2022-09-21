Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, or PCOS, is the most common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one woman in ten may have the condition and not even know it. Yet, its effects may last well beyond the child-bearing years. Dr. Tiffany Von Wald is a Reproductive Endocrinologist with Sanford Women’s Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Clinic. She joined us today to raise awareness about PCOS which is a leading cause of infertility in women.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Facts

If you think you might have PCOS, consult your primary care provider at Sanford Health. If you have been diagnosed with PCOS, you can call Sanford Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Sioux Falls to schedule an appointment to find out more about treatment options. Sanford’s Fertility and Reproductive Medicine clinic is located at 1500 West 22nd Street in Sioux Falls. You can call 605-328-8800 to schedule an appointment and find more information online at womens.sanfordhealth.org.