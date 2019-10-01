KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Sanford Power provides a variety of training programs for athletes

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

If you are an athlete looking for one-on-one, partner, small group and team training programs, the team at Sanford POWER in Sioux Falls has the perfect program for athletes of all ages. Jesse Haines, the Manager of Sanford POWER shares some of the training opportunities and programs that SANFORD POWER offers athletes who are looking to improve their athletic performance and up their game.

You can learn more about SANFORD Power’s sports and activity-specific training programs by visiting sandfordpower.com or by giving them a call at 312-7800. You can also follow them on Facebook at SANFORD POWER.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss