Sanford POWER finds innovative ways to continue training virtually during the pandemic

Uniting to spread light through the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic: Let it Shine SD These days, it’s easy to feel more apart than we do together. Only this Friday night, we are all going to be given the opportunity to come together in support for something we can all agree is a good thing. It’s called, “Let It Shine South Dakota” and it’s organizers say it is an effort […]

Why it’s more important than ever to get active outside: Mayor Tenhaken’s 100 Miles in 100 Days Despite what your dog and some of your friends might think, stay-at-home guidelines aren’t stay-on-the-couch guidelines. In fact, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wants you to get off the couch. He kicked off a challenge on April 20th for all Sioux Falls residents to walk or run 100 miles in 100 days. And just in […]

Need a boost in your immune system? Try these supplements Darin Vos is the Marketing Coordinator with Sioux Falls Food Co-op. He’s here to show us a few of the supplements that may help keep your immune system strong and healthy.

How the pandemic impacts both those living with Alzeheimer’s and their caregivers Leslie Morrow is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota. She’s joining us live via Zoom to tell us more about how the coronavirus is impacting lives for those living with Alzeheimer’s and the people who care for them.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent shares insight behind in-person and virtual graduation decision We can all agree that the Class of 2020 has been through a lot. Your senior year always comes with mixed emotions, but this year has been unlike any other. No one knows that better than Dr. Brian Maher, the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, because, in a way, it’s his senior year […]

Feeding South Dakota works to help the growing number of food insecure It doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference for someone in KELOLAND. In fact, it only takes 1 dollar for Feeding South Dakota to help provide 3 meals for those whose finances are being stretched thin during this uncertain time. Matt Gassen, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, explains how the landscape of […]

Social media concerns during coronavirus pandemic Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau is here with a warning that while taking a Facebook quiz might seem like a harmless way to pass the time while you’re stuck at home, it could also give scammers your personal information.

B-Squad Rescue going the (social) distance for dogs with their CoRUNa 2020 virtual 5K B-squad Rescue shares how they are getting creative to raise funds so that they can continue to rescue fur babies in KELOLAND and what the adoption process looks like during the pandemic.

Komen Cares Week to support financial issues for those undergoing treatment during pandemic Linda Eidem is with the Susan G Komen Great Plains organization which is undertaking a unique fundraiser beginning this week to help those patients. She is here to explain the unique issues for patients facing both breast cancer and the coronavirus and how we can all support them during this difficult time.