Friday COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll rises to 21 as active cases decrease to 818

Sanford POWER finds innovative ways to continue training virtually during the pandemic

Even in the midst of social distancing, Sanford POWER is still offering sports and activity-specific training that incorporates the latest in strength development, speed, agility, plyometrics and explosive power. They’re among those thinking and training “outside the box” to ensure both safety and effectiveness when training you or your student athlete.
This is your opportunity to train with professionals and develop your skills. Sanford POWER has locations in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bismarck. You can register online at sanfordpower.com or in Sioux Falls, give them a call at 312-7800.

