The training pros at Sanford Power explain their plan of action for getting student athletes and weekend warriors back into the game, safely.

If you are or know a student athlete, this is a great opportunity to train with professionals and develop skills. Sanford POWER has locations in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bismarck. You can register online at sanfordpower.com or, in Sioux Falls, give them a call at 312-7800. Don’t let COVID-19 sideline your athletic performance.