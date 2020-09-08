Sanford International’s EMC Legends Series pairs Jack Nicklaus and Andy North against Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin

The Sanford International Golf Tournament kicks off this week which means we are sure to be seeing some of our favorite PGA golfers out on the course. You can’t think of the game of golf without thinking of golfers including Jack Nicklaus and Andy North. They’re just one of the pairs in the EMC Legends Series set to take place this Saturday. KELOLAND Living ‘s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Sanford International Tournament Director, Josh Brewster, to get all the details on this exciting event.

Record 18-time Major Champion, Jack Nicklaus, and 45 victory winner on PGA TOUR Champions, Hale Irwin, will be among those participating in the exhibition golf event during Sanford International.



The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match-play exhibition that begins at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 12 at Minnehaha Country Club. The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact in the game and in communities at home, worldwide. The EMC Legends Series benefits the Sanford Health Foundation in support of Sanford Children’s and Sanford World Clinic, and other local charities.

You can find more information on the Sanford International Golf Tournament webpage at sanfordinternational.com.