Sanford International Women’s Day

Josh Brewster, Assistant Tournament Director at Pro Links Sports, tells us all about Sanford International’s Executive Women’s Day and how you can join hundreds of local business leaders for a day of golf and more.
Act fast because tickets for this event are almost sold out!
For tickets and more information go to Sanford International’s Executive Women’s Day page.
Date:
Monday, September 16, 2019
Location:
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Timeline:
11:30 AM – Registration
12:00 PM – Lunch
12:30 PM – Keynote Speaker: Amy Jo Martin
1:30 PM – Wine Down event with cocktails, appetizers and gift distribution
2:00 PM – Midco Executive Women’s Day Pro-Am presented by EMC