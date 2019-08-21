Sanford International Women’s Day

Josh Brewster, Assistant Tournament Director at Pro Links Sports, tells us all about Sanford International’s Executive Women’s Day and how you can join hundreds of local business leaders for a day of golf and more.

Date:

Monday, September 16, 2019

Location:

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Timeline:

11:30 AM – Registration

12:00 PM – Lunch

12:30 PM – Keynote Speaker: Amy Jo Martin

1:30 PM – Wine Down event with cocktails, appetizers and gift distribution

2:00 PM – Midco Executive Women’s Day Pro-Am presented by EMC