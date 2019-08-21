KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Sanford International Women’s Day

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Josh Brewster, Assistant Tournament Director at Pro Links Sports, tells us all about Sanford International’s Executive Women’s Day and how you can join hundreds of local business leaders for a day of golf and more.

Act fast because tickets for this event are almost sold out!

For tickets and more information go to Sanford International’s Executive Women’s Day page.

Date:

Monday, September 16, 2019

Location:

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Timeline:

11:30 AM – Registration

12:00 PM – Lunch

12:30 PM – Keynote Speaker: Amy Jo Martin

1:30 PM – Wine Down event with cocktails, appetizers and gift distribution

2:00 PM – Midco Executive Women’s Day Pro-Am presented by EMC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss