Sanford International Women’s Day with Tommy John co-founder, Erin Fujimoto

When you first read our next guest’s bio, the first question that probably comes to mind is why would a woman take such an interest in men’s underwear? So much so that she willingly agrees to help her husband re-design men’s undershirts, tighty whiteys and boxer briefs to create a profitable men’s and women’s apparel brand that has over 16 million pairs sold and a cult following of devote customers. And then you’re going to ask yourself, what’s her connection is to Sioux Falls, South Dakota? Tommy John co-founder, Erin Fujimoto, answers those questions and how she is managing to make time for speaking engagements while running an underwear empire alongside her husband, Tom Patterson. You’ll want to get tickets to her upcoming speech as part of Sanford International’s Women’s Day on Monday, September 13th.

