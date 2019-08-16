KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Sanford International: Volunteers Needed

In just a little more than five weeks, the PGA Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls for the second annual Sanford International. And if you sign up to volunteer, you can help show off Sioux Falls and show the world what makes KELOLAND such a special place. Sanford International Volunteer Coordinator, McKenzie Swenson, has all the details.

The seventy dollar volunteer fee will get you a free grounds pass for anytime your aren’t volunteering. That’s a 60-dollar value alone. Plus you will receive a Sanford International polo shirt and quarter zip jacket to wear on the course, along with your choice of a Sanford International cap or visor. To sign up, just head to the tournament website at sanfordinternational.com.

