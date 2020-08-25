Sanford International Volunteers at the heart of the event

As the Volunteer Coordinator for the 2020 Sanford International, Remi Guthman, knows that the heart of the event isn’t just the PGA Champions golfers, it’s also the dedicated volunteers who come back year after year to help make the event a success. Patty Coddington, a volunteer that has participated every year since the tournament began, is joining us on zoom to share her experience and why she loves being part of the Sanford International.

The 2020 Sanford International Golf Tournament kicks off on Labor Day as the PGA Tour Champions get a feel for the course. Tournament play begins on Wednesday, September 9th with the championship round on Sunday, September 13th. Tickets are still available so get your’s today!