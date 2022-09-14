If you’ve attended Sanford International in the past, you know that you don’t have to know a lot about golf to have a great time at the event. If you would really like to really understand what the PGA Champions players are thinking as they play the course, then pay close attention to this next segment. Ashley Thompson recently stopped out at Minnehaha Country Club to walk the 18th hole with Minnehaha’s PGA Pro, Justin Freudenburg, to get a little more insight into how the golfers will be reading the greens this weekend.

The 2022 Tour Champions Sanford International brings golfs’ legends to the lush links of Minnehaha Country club on September 12th through the 18th in Sioux Falls. The course is open to the public Friday through Sunday. Whether you want to watch great PGA Champions compete on the course, or simply want to enjoy great music by country music’s Sam Hunt and Mitchell Tenpenny, you can find out all you need to know at sanfordinternational.com. Remember, tickets are still on sale.