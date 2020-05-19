Sanford International prepares for their 3rd annual tournament

COVID-19 is forcing many of us to change our summer plans for 2020. So, it’s good to know that at least one big event, that’s become a part of many people’s end of summer plans, is still planning to take place in early September. In its first two years, the Sanford International Golf Tournament has earned its place on calendars across KELOLAND and its third year should be no exception. Josh Brewster, the event’s new tournament director, explains what steps his team is planning for players, spectators, partners, and volunteers – all with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

The 2020 Sanford International, presented by Cambria, takes place Monday, September 7th through Sunday, September 13th. You’ll find all the action on the course at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Tickets are on sale now! What a great way to wrap-up what is certain to be an unforgettable summer.

And don’t forget, if you or someone in your group is a first responder, or active, reserve, a veteran or retired U-S military person, they will get in free to see the tournament play on Friday, September 11th through the championship round on Sunday, September 13th.

You can find more information about the tournament at sanfordinternational.com.