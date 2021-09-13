Sanford International pairs media talent with local ranchers for ‘Grillin’ on the Green’

Sure your family raves about your burgers and brats on the grill, but do you think you have what it takes to enter a grilling competition? It’s not “Celebrity Top Chef”, but you’re going to get your chance to watch media stars from Sioux Falls and across South Dakota compete in this year’s “Grillin’ on the Green” competition during this year’s Sanford International.



Davis Trosin is the Assistant Tournament Director for this year’s event and he’s here to tell us more about this year’s competition, hosted by the South Dakota Beef Council and Karl’s TV and Appliance.



So, what’s it take win the burger battle? We hope Davis is going to give Ashley Thompson some tips because her burger, created with Leslie Reuer of the South Dakota Cattlewomen, did not take home the prize last year, and she’s already gearing up for this year’s “Grillin’ on the Green.”

If you’d like to take in the Grillin’ on the Green competition or any of the action during the 2021 Sanford International Golf Tournament, the event takes place starting Monday, September 13th through Sunday, September 19th. The course will only be open to spectators from Thursday through Sunday. You can get tickets and find out more information online at sanfordInternational.com.



And don’t forget to join Ashley Thompson at Minnehaha Country Club to watch the second round of play and then meet her at The Ranch to cheer her and her partner on as the big burger battle heats up!