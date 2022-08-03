In just six weeks, the Sanford International PGA Champions Event tees off in Sioux Falls. This will be the fifth year of the popular golf event and event organizers are not resting on the past success of the tournament, they’ve got plenty planned. Volunteer Coordinator, Hannah Bullerman stopped by to share how you can get involved. Tournament Manager, Erica Krohn, also joined to share opportunities for the kids to get involved.

Sanford International details

The 2022 Tour Champions Sanford International brings golf’s legends to the lush links of Minnehaha Country club on September 12th through the 18th in Sioux Falls. The course is open to the public Friday, September 16th through Sunday, September 18th. Whether you are hoping to volunteer, get tickets or simply enjoy great music by country music’s Sam Hunt, you can find out all you need to know at sanfordinternational.com. Remember tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy all the fun!